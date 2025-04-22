OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,423 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,533,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,870,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

