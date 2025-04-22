Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 58,181 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,181 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

