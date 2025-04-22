Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,713,000 after purchasing an additional 409,292 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.