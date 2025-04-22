GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.