Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,126 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,996,000 after acquiring an additional 164,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,032,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

