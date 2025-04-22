Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 203,759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 79.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 302,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 134,042 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

