Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NU by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in NU by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

