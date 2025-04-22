Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,435 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

