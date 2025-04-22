Transce3nd LLC Acquires Shares of 583 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

