Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,244 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

ATO stock opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $159.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

