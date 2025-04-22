Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 614.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 49.5% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 52.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

