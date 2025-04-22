Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 51,730 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,730 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

