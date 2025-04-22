Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 4,614 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $76.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

