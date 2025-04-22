Aldebaran Financial Inc. Takes $613,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,857,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,025,000 after buying an additional 127,126 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

