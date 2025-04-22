BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Has $22.57 Million Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,388 shares during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,375,532.04. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,113,200 in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The business had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

