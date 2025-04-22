Dilation Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 40,188 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dilation Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Vertiv comprises 4.2% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

