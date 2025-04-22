Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.010-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.0 million-$705.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.8 million. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.850 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $185.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

