Dilation Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,634,000. monday.com accounts for approximately 8.0% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in monday.com by 225.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. American Trust purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 381.72, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.