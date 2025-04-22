SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $316.41 and last traded at $315.59, with a volume of 20094305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

