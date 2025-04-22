Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Snap-on Q4 Earnings

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $292.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.83 and a 200-day moving average of $338.39. Snap-on has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 65,113.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $148,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

