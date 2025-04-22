TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Yaupon Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,237 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of TC Energy worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.84%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.