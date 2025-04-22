Anomaly Capital Management LP Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,105,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 2.4 %

Paylocity stock opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

