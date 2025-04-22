Anomaly Capital Management LP Purchases 299,148 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,148 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up approximately 5.2% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $175,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.9 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.