Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706,122 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for about 0.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 740,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on W shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,863 shares of company stock worth $3,393,929 in the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

