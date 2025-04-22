Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. Invests $106,000 in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SNDL by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,176,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SNDL in the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,510,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 311,642 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SNDL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. SNDL Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.10 million. Equities analysts expect that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.