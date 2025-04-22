Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 3.7% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,058,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 149,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

