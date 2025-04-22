20,000 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Purchased by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,063,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE SARO opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

