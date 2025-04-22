Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sysco were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,078,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

