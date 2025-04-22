Natixis Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,719 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $223,202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 396,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after acquiring an additional 374,559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 367,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 363,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 449,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 343,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

