Natixis Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $139.78 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

