Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,865 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,085,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 425,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,400,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

