Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $205.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

