M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,690,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $139.78 and a one year high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

