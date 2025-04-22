Natixis Purchases 9,287 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Natixis increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 328.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PTC were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.09. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About PTC



PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

