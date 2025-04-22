MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 528.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946,422 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 507,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Kenvue by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 315,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 79,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

