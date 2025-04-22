Twin Lions Management LLC Makes New $13.96 Million Investment in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Twin Lions Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,000. Bank7 comprises 13.6% of Twin Lions Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twin Lions Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Bank7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank7 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Bank7 by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,597.50. The trade was a 27.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Haines bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $57,191.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,011.22. This trade represents a 8.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

