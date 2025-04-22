Greenhouse Funds LLLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,356,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,268 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 3.6% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $86,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,800,000 after buying an additional 1,702,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,285,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

