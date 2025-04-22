Twin Lions Management LLC Invests $9.90 Million in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Twin Lions Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 119,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,000. Patrick Industries comprises 9.6% of Twin Lions Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

