Greenhouse Funds LLLP Increases Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,579 shares during the quarter. Phreesia makes up 3.0% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 4.94% of Phreesia worth $72,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,881.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,899.01. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $44,790.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,449 shares in the company, valued at $678,508.65. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,804 shares of company stock worth $4,041,789 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Trading Down 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHR opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

