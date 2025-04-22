Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 142 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Deere & Company by 162.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 56.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.89.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $441.89 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.08 and a 200-day moving average of $445.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

