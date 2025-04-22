Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at $7,360,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in uniQure by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $285,978.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,711.60. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,501.76. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

uniQure Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $718.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

