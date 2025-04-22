28,491 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Acquired by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,491 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 5.5 %

RKLB stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.