Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Holdings Increased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Merus comprises about 6.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $28,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Merus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Merus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,076,000 after purchasing an additional 610,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,722,000 after buying an additional 150,341 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merus by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,356,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Merus by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,031,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRUS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Merus has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

