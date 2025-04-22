Quantessence Capital LLC Takes $861,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

