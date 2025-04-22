1,849 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $329.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.86 and a 200 day moving average of $413.38.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

