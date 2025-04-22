Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 5.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJT opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
