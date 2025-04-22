InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.8% increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BSJV stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.