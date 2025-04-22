InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.8% increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
BSJV stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- NVIDIA: New Headwinds vs. Major Upside Opportunity
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Breaking Down Taiwan Semiconductor’s Earnings and Future Upside
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Occidental Petroleum: Unpacking Its Onshore Oil & Gas Strength
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.