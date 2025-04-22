RBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 557,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,868.52. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $171,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

