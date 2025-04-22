4,954 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Brinker International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

