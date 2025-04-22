Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.